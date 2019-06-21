Home
Robert Henry (Known as BOB) SMALL

SMALL Robert Henry (Known as BOB) Suddenly passed away on Sunday 16th June, 2019. Late of Morrish Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Betty. Loving Dad and Father-In-Law of Karen and Mark, Tracey, Greg and Theresa and Steve. Adored Pop and Great Pop to all his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Aged 83 Years Till we meet again. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Bob will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 28th June, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 21, 2019
