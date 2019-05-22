|
Snow Philip (Snowie) Passed away peacefully on Friday 17th May, 2019. Late of Princess Avenue, Wauchope. Dearly beloved Husband of Sue. Loving Father and Father in law of Kerryn and Caleb, and Tracey, Adored Pop of Zalliah, Miles, Ava and Kyden. Aged 64 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Philip's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie TODAY Wednesday 22nd May, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made towards Wauchope Men's Shed in Philip's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 22, 2019