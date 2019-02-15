Home
Liubertas Peter Hugo Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th February, 2019. Late of Regis Hastings Manor and formerly of Kelvin Grove, Port Macquarie and Mount Tambourine Qld. much loved Husband of Gladys and Gwen (both deceased) Loving Father and Father in law of Bob and Chris, Kathy, June, Debbie, and Mark, Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their Families. Aged 88 Years Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration for Peter's Life to be held in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 18th February, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 15, 2019
