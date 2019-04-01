|
Lockett, Patricia 'Pat' Loved sister to Monty and Coralie (deceased), sister-in-law to Sheena and Bernard and aunt to Nathan, Kim and Tony; Russell, Helen, Jane and Graham. A conscientious nurse, loving wife to Jack (deceased) and faithful servant of Christ and his church, Pat passed away to her reward on 27th March, 2019, aged 88. Family and friends are invited to a Thanksgiving service to celebrate Pat's life and faith at St Thomas's Anglican Church, Port Macquarie on Monday 8th April at 10.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 1, 2019