Pamela Jill ROBINSON

ROBINSON Pamela Jill Passed away on the 3rd June 2019 in her home at Garden Village, Port Macquarie. Aged 80 At peace now with God Pam opted not to have a funeral, but will be cremated and allocated a plot at Innes Gardens Memorial Park. She will be sadly missed by husband Keith, son Jeffrey, daughters Debra and Natalie, brother Ron, daughter-in-law Natalie Robinson, son-in-law Hilton, and grandchildren Ben, Isabella, Lauren and Matt. The family would like to thank Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, Dr. Judith Degner and Garden Village staff for their excellent care during the time of Pam's illness. Also sincere appreciation to Chris at United Funeral Care for his support and professionalism. Pam's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 7, 2019
