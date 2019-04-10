|
SNEDDON Pam Late of Port Macquarie and formerly Berowra. Loved wife of Owen (dec). Mother of Reean, Beric, Mark, Anthony, Peter, Robin, David and Darrin and their families. Member of CWA, Nurse, Farmer, Singer, Academic, gemologist and Great-Great Grandmother.
'Aged 90 Years'
The relatives and friends of Pamela are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service with refreshments to celebrate her life to be held on Saturday 13th April, 2019 at the CWA Rooms, 11 Horton Street, Port Macquarie commencing at 2.00 pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 10, 2019