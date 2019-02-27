Home
WARWICK Nancy Grace Late of Comboyne. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd February 2019.



Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of Ron. Cherished Mum of Dianne, Jenny, Wayne, Darryl and Gary. Much loved Nanna to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister May and all her extended family and friends.



Nancy's Funeral Service will be held at the Comboyne Community Church, Main Street Comboyne, commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 28th February, prior to interment in the Comboyne Cemetery.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 27, 2019
