DOYLE Monica Therese 1st April 2019 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family late of Pettit Street, Port Macquarie and Formerly Penrith, Dearly Beloved wife of Barry and loving Mother And Mother in-law of Peter & Geri, Tony & Kate, Val & Rob, Marty & Ann, Luke & Naomi, Ellen & Sas and fond Sister & Sister In- law of Robert & Joan (Both Deceased) and Their Families Aged 85 Years REQUIESCAT-IN-PACE The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Monica will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 5th April 2019 Commencing at 10.00am. At the conclusion of the Prayers, following the Mass a Private Family Internment Will Take Place. By Special request no Floral Tributes, In Lieu of Donation to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute would be appreciated in Memory of Monica and a Donation plate will be available at the church.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 3, 2019