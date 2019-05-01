Home
Services
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis "May" DAVIES

Notice Condolences

Mavis "May" DAVIES Notice
Davies Mavis Jean Affectionately known as May Passed away Peacefully on 28th April, 2019. Late of Fitzroy Street, Port Macquarie, Dearly beloved Wife of Ken (deceased) and Darling Mum of Shane, Gai, Bronwyn, Lynda and Megan and Wonderful Mother in law of David ,Ray, Craig and Stephen, Doting Nanna to her Snow Babies Max, Harry, Garth, Angus, Ellen, Dan, Conrad, Isaac, Liam and Faith. Aged 90 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of May will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 1st May, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Port Macquarie Palliative Care in May's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.