Davies Mavis Jean Affectionately known as May Passed away Peacefully on 28th April, 2019. Late of Fitzroy Street, Port Macquarie, Dearly beloved Wife of Ken (deceased) and Darling Mum of Shane, Gai, Bronwyn, Lynda and Megan and Wonderful Mother in law of David ,Ray, Craig and Stephen, Doting Nanna to her Snow Babies Max, Harry, Garth, Angus, Ellen, Dan, Conrad, Isaac, Liam and Faith. Aged 90 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of May will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 1st May, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Port Macquarie Palliative Care in May's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 1, 2019