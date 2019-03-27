|
HOWIE Maureen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Regis Nursing Home Port Macquarie on 22nd March 2019.
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of Gordon (deceased), loving Daughter of Doris Thackery & John Mahoney (Jack), loved sister of Susan, and brothers Colin & Terry, loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews, fond member 240763 of Panthers.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside service at Innes Gardens Lawn Cemetery on Friday 29th March commencing at 11.30 am.
By family request in lieu of flowers and cards donation will be accepted at the service to Wauchope Palliative Care.
A Big Thank you to all staff and Dr Moye at Regis for all the love and care of Maureen.
