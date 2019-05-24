|
|
BIDESS Maureen (Barbara) 15th May 2019. Peacefully at Mingaletta Uniting Aged Care late of Canobolas Place Port Macquarie and the Kempsey Region. Dearly Beloved Sister to Joan (Dec), Basil (Dec), John (Dec), Margaret, Julia, Mary and Bernadette (Dec). Partner to John. Loving Aunty to her many Nieces and Nephews. Aged 85 Years "He never once lost sight of me, he drew me to his side And here I'll stay for evermore, ' tis here I will abide." MB The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Maureen will be celebrated in The Sacred Heart Chapel Rookwood Catholic Cemetery Lidcombe on Tuesday 28th May 2019 Commencing at 1.30PM. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will proceed to the family grave in the Catholic portion of the Rookwood Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 24, 2019