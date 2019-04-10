|
MULLINS, Marjorie Mary Passed away peacefully on Friday 5th April 2019, at Maryknoll Hostel and formerly of Bellevue Gardens, Port Macquarie and Narrabri. Dearly loved Wife of John (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother-in-Law of Kath and Frank, John and Terrie, Rob and Mary, Jude and Warren, and Geraldine. Adored Nanny and Great Nan to their Families. Aged 90 Years The Rite of Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for Marjorie will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 11th April, 2019 commencing at 1pm. At conculsion of the Prayers following the Mass a private cremation will follow. In Lieu of floral tributes, donations would be appreciated to St Vincent de Paul in Marjorie's memory. A donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 10, 2019