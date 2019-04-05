Home
Marjorie Greasley BRAY

Bray Marjorie Greasley Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st April, 2019. Late Emmaus Aged Care Port Macquarie Dearly beloved Wife of Colin (deceased), Loving Mother of John (deceased) and Nicola Adored Grandma of Daniel and Tim and Great Grandma to their Families. Aged 96 Years A Celebration of Marjorie's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 12th April, 2019 commencing at 11.30a.m.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 5, 2019
