Langhorne Marie Elaine Passed away peacefully on Sunday 31st March, 2019. Late of Lourdes Village, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Bill (deceased), Loving Mother of Bruce and Phillip Adored Nan and Great Nan to their Families. Aged 80 A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Marie will be celebrated in St. Thomas 's Anglican Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 5th April 2019 commencing at 10.00am. At conclusion of this Service a Private Cremation will take place. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made towards the Coronary Care Unit Port Macquarie Base Hospital in Marie's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 3, 2019