|
|
Gill Gloria Margaret April 2nd, 2019. Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care Late of Retreat Village Lincoln Road, Port Macquarie, and formerly of Merewether. Dearly Beloved Wife of Mick (deceased) and Loving Mother and Mother in law of Susanne (deceased) and Robert Hancock, and Allan (deceased). Aged 93 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Gloria will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street ,Port Macquarie on Monday 8th April, 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 5, 2019