Notice Condolences WOLF Friedhilde 'Mady' Our beautiful mother, Oma sister and friend, Friedhilde (Mady) Wolf (April 28, 1933 Donaueschingen, Germany) has left this world on March 26th but stays with us forever in our hearts. There are not many people in this world that touch others as she did with her kindness, generosity of spirit, courage and grace. Mady was also fun loving and could turn any occasion into a special event. She made all who meet her feel accepted and appreciated. She loved to cook for everyone, and we could not wait to eat with her, it was not only the food, but the love that went into it. Mady was married to Siegfried (Karl) Wolf at the age of 21 until his passing five years ago. She devotedly cared for him for many years. She is survived by her daughter Karina (Nick Nilsen), granddaughter Krista Galambos (Istvan) and brother Herbert Faller (Doris). Mady was a highly trained seamstress and made beautiful cloths for her family as well as working her entire adult life. She worked at many other occupations before retiring with Karl to South West Rocks and then Port Macquarie 25 years ago. In retirement she made delicious German cakes for local restaurants and wonderful dinner parties for her friends. Mady and Karl immigrated with their daughter Karina to Australia in January 1960. They lived in a number of immigrant camps for 4 years before buying land in Sunbury, Victoria. They built a house all by themselves and also made all of their own furniture (Karl was an exceptionally talented craftsman). They later moved to Melbourne for a number of years before settling on the central coast. Auf Wiedersehen Mady, until we meet again. We miss you so much.







