|
|
Kenny Lorraine Patricia Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21st May, 2019. Late of John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Earl (deceased). Loving Mother and Mother in law of Sean and Jessica, Carly and Jason, Erryn, Kaitlyn and Cody, Rhiannon, Jayde and Mikhayla. Adored Grandmother to her Grandchildren. Loving Daughter of Gwen and Laurence (deceased) Reeves. Fond Sister of Peter, and Daughter in law of Janet Kenny. Aged 56 Years. A Service of Thanksgiving for Lorraine's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 7th June,2019 commencing at 2.30.p.m. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 5, 2019