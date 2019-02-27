Home
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park
Philip Charley Drive
View Map
Beers Lorraine Joan Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th February, 2019. Late of Explorers Way, Lake Cathie. Dearly beloved Wife of John. Loving Mother of Deborah, Jennifer and Craig. Adored Mama of Madeline, Aylshah and Hunter. Aged 76 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Lorraine's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 4th March,2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 27, 2019
