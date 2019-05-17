|
|
ROWAN Leanne Wendy 27.06.1969 - 09.05.2019 Late of Manly Vale Beloved mother of Georgia Lavis, cherished daughter of Beverley and Frank Rowan (both dec), treasured sister of Jennifer, Kevin and Karen, sister-in-law to Mark and Warwick and loving aunt to Blake, Amanda, kurt and Kristen. Family and friends of Leanne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the Magnolia Chapel, Macquarie Park Cemetery, cnr of Plassey and Delhi Roads, North Ryde on Monday 20th May, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. At the conclusion of the Mass the Cortege will proceed to her final place of rest within Macquarie Park Cemetery. NARRABEEN (O2 - 9970 5055)
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 17, 2019