Lardner Lawrence John Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th May, 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late Dahlsford Grove Lifestyle Village, Port Macquarie and formerly of Parkes. Dearly beloved Husband of Fay, loving Father and Father in law of Wayne and Tammy, Debbie and Andrew. Adored PaPa of Kiara, Briony, Sharayah, Mackenzie, Tiarne and Jye and their Families. Aged 77 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Lawrence's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 10th May, 2019 commencing at 1pm. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made towards Leukaemia Foundation and Wauchope Palliative Care in Lawrence's Memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 8, 2019