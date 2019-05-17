|
Grime Kevin James Donald Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8th May, 2019 at Emmaus Age Care and Formerly of Gordon Street, Port Macquarie and Wauchope. Dearly beloved Brother, Brother in law and Uncle to their Families Aged 77 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Kevin's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie TODAY Friday 17th May, 2019 commencing at 10.a.m
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 17, 2019