Connors Kathleen Mary Passed away Peacefully on Monday 8th April, 2019 at Emmaus Age Care and formerly of Crestwood Drive, Port Macquarie and Bankstown. Dearly Beloved Wife Cyril, Loving Sister and Sister in law of Barry and Marie (deceased), Maureen and Herman (deceased), Merilyn and Bruce, Margaret and Bill (deceased) and Fond Aunt to their Families. Aged 87 Years The Rite of Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for Kathleen will be Celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Chapel, Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie on Monday 15th April, 2019 commencing at 9.30am. At conclusion of the Prayers following the Mass a private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 12, 2019