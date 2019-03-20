|
BREST Kathleen Fay Fondly known as June
Passed away at Bundaleer Hostel, Cameron Street Wauchope on 13th March 2019
Aged 87 years
Loved Wife of Joe (deceased), loving Mother of Ricky and Roslyn, adored Grandmother of Aaron, Loren, Tennielle and Meleika and a much loved Great Grandmother
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebtaion of June's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 20th March 2019 commencing at 1pm
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 20, 2019