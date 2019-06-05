|
Griffin Joy Marjorie Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th May, 2019. Late of Dahlsford Grove Life Style Village, Port Macquarie and formerly of Inverell. Dearly Beloved Wife of Jack (deceased) and Lewis (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Colleen and David, Richard, Kelly and Dave. Adored Nanna of Shannon, Jade, Bonnie ( deceased), Lewis and Ziggy. Aged 84 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Joy's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Joy's life all proceed will be given to the Port Macquarie Palliative Care thank you.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 5, 2019