HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
John Valerios SEMITECOLOS

Semitecolos John Valerios Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019. Late Port Macquarie, Dearly beloved Husband of Maureen (deceased), Loving Father of Ven, Maria and Jason, Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their Families. Aged 89 Years A Celebration of John's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 10th April, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 8, 2019
