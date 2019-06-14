|
|
Gam John Bruce Known as Bruce Passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th June, 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Valerie (Val), loving Father and Father in law of David, Stephen and Judith, Karen and Ken, Adored Granddad of Kirra, Chloe, Ethan and Chantal. Aged 87 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Bruce's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 20th June, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 14, 2019