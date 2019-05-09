|
LEWIS Joan Margaret (Maggie) May 6th 2019 Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Lyndale Ave, Port Macquarie and Formerly of Beechwood. An Amazing and Inspirational Woman, much loved by John and Niece Barbara and friend to many. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Maggie will be celebrated in the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 13th May 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in Port Macquarie News from May 9 to May 10, 2019