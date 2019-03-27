|
JOHNSON Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home Port Macquarie
Aged 87 years
Loving Wife of Peter (dec), much loved Mother of David (dec), Judith, Sarah & Katherine, much loved Mother In-law, Gran & G.G
Friends are kindly invited to rttend a celebration of Joan's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 1pm
June's family request In leiu of flowers, donations are prefered to Childrens Cancer Research which can be made at the service
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 27, 2019