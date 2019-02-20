|
BINDER Ian Geoffrey 16th February 2019. Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative care, Late of Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie. Dearly Loved Husband of Therese and loving Father of Robyn and Janeen and Step Father of Maree, Michael, Helen, Johnny, Jacque and Very much Loved Grandfather & Great Grandfather of Their families. Aged 76 Years REQUIESCAT-IN-PACE The Rite of A Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ian will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church Hay Street Port Macquarie on Friday 22nd February 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At the conclusion of the Prayers, following the Mass a private Cremation Will take Place.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 20, 2019