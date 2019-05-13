Home
COKKINOS Helen Alice Went to be with her Lord Jesus on Thursday 9th May, 2019. Late of Ocean Drive, Bonny Hills. Dearly Loved Sister of Dimitrios (Jim), and Trudy. Aged 73 years Safe in The Arms of Jesus A Thanksgiving Service of Helen's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 15th May, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 13, 2019
