|
|
Straub Hans John Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th March, 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care Unit. Late of Explorers Way, Lake Cathie. Dearly beloved Husband of Dyanne, Loving Father and Father in law of David, Mathew, Kaylene and Garry, Adored Pop of Eliza, Jesse and Tiana, Fond Brother, Brother in law and Uncle to their Families. Aged 61 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Hans's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 29th March, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to Wauchope Palliative Care Unit in Hans's Memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 27, 2019