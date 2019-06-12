Home
frederick aiden MULLEN

frederick aiden MULLEN Notice
Mullen (Fred ) Frederick Aiden Passed away Peacefully on Wednesday 5th June, 2019. at St. Agnes Hostel and formerly of The Spinnaker, Port Macquarie and Keepit Dam. Dearly Beloved Husband of Betty (deceased ), Loving Father and Father in law of Michael, Maree and Geoff, Mark and Nola, Joanne (deceased ), Jo, Monique , Christopher, Peter (deceased). Adored Pa of Kristy, Emily, Tom, Aidan, Neisha, Pip, Ewan, Alice, Nellie and Samia and Great Pa to his 8 Great Grand Children.. Aged 89 Years United together Again The Relative and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Fred's Life to be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Chapel Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie on Friday 14th June, 2019 commencing at 2.p.m. Thence for Burial in the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.



Published in Port Macquarie News on June 12, 2019
