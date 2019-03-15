|
Earl Robert Kenny 25/09/1958 - 13/03/2018 Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. We speak your name with love and pride, we smile through tears we try to hide. In our hearts, your memory is kept, of an amazing man we will never forget. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall, living life without you is the hardest part of all. We will treasure the memories of you everyday. All our love always and forever, your family.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 15, 2019