Straub Dyanne Lesley Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st June, 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Explorers Way, Lake Cathie. Dearly beloved Wife of Hans (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of David, Mathew, Kaylene and Garry, Adored Nan of Eliza, Jesse and Tiana. Aged 61Years. Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Dyanne's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 11.30.a.m. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to Cancer Council of Australia in Dyanne's Memory, a donation bowl will be provided at the service
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 5, 2019