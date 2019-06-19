|
ATCHISON Douglas Graham (Doug) Passed Away peacefully after a long illness at Wauchope Pallivate Care on Friday 14th June, 2019. Late Resort Road Kew & Formerly of Port Macquarie Dearly Beloved Husband of Isla and Loving Father & Father In law of Kate & Robert, Scott & Sarah and Steppie of Correne & Jason, Clint & Tess and very much loved Poppy of Flyn, Jim, Neive, Arlo, Willow, Charlie, Ollie & George. Aged 68 Years Safe in the Arms of Jesus A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Doug Will Be Celebrated in The Camden Haven Anglican Church Mission Terrace West Haven on Monday 24th June, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. At the Conclusion of the Service a Private cremation will Take Place. By Special request no floral tributes, In Lieu of donations to NSW Cancer Council would be appreciated in Memory of Doug, and a donation Plate will be available at the Church.
