|
|
GOONAN Daniel Patrick 'Affectionately known as Danny'
Late of Wyandra Crescent, Port Macquarie. Much loved husband of Janet. Father of Joe, Peter, Eve, April and Jack. Loving Grandpa of Ruby & Tom.
'Aged 65 Years'
The relatives and friends of Danny are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life on Friday 31st May, 2019 at Mark G Hammond Funeral Services Chapel, 59 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 10.00 am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 27, 2019