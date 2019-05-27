Home
GOONAN Daniel Patrick 'Affectionately known as Danny'

Late of Wyandra Crescent, Port Macquarie. Much loved husband of Janet. Father of Joe, Peter, Eve, April and Jack. Loving Grandpa of Ruby & Tom.

'Aged 65 Years'

The relatives and friends of Danny are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life on Friday 31st May, 2019 at Mark G Hammond Funeral Services Chapel, 59 Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 10.00 am.



Published in Port Macquarie News on May 27, 2019
