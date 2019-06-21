|
Slater Colleen Jean Colleen Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th June 2019. Late of Winter Gardens Hostel Garden Village, Port Macquarie. Loving Mother and Mother in law of Karen and Lyn and Robyn, Loving Nan of Shannen. Aged 80 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Colleen's Life will be held in the Chapel of Winter Gardens, Garden Village, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 1.00p.m. At conclusion of this service a private cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in honour of Colleen's life all proceeds will be given to the NSW Cancer Council.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 21, 2019