CHANNELL Colin Walter Suddenly passed away on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, late of Bonny Hills. Colin is the Loving Partner of Anne, Adored Father to Jace, Loving Son of Lindsay and Janice, dear Brother to Karen (deceased). Aged 52 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Colin will be held at The Bonny Hills Surf Club, 6 Beach Street, Bonny Hills on Friday 15th March, 2019 commencing at 11am, thence for a Private Cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, Donations may be made to Kidney Health Australia in Memory of Colin. A donation bowl will be available at the service
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 13, 2019