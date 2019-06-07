|
|
Willard Colin George Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June, 2019. Late of Gray Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Audrey, Loving Father and Father in law of Peter and Margaret (deceased), Donna and Rob, Adored Granddad of Susan, Russell, James, Michael, Cassandra, Victoria and Georgina. Loving Great Granddad to his 10 great grandchildren. Aged 94 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Colin's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 14th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 7, 2019