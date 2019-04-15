Home
Services
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Joyce BARRETT

Notice Condolences

Clara Joyce BARRETT Notice
BARRETT (Hunter) Clara Joyce 'Affectionately known as Joyce'

Late of Garden Village, Port Macquarie and formerly Greenacre Sydney. Loved wife of Maurice (dec). Mother and Mother-in-Law of Elaine & Brian, Gordon & Suzanne, Janice & Peter. Much loved Nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

'Aged 99 Years'

The relatives and friends of Joyce are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held on Thursday 18th April, 2019 at Garden Village Chapel, Garden Crescent, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.00 am.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.