FORD Christopher John (Known as Chris) Peacefully passed away with his family beside him on Thursday 21st February 2019. Late of Munster Street, Port Macquarie. The Popular Owner of the Gold & Coin Shop. Beloved Husband of Lorraine, loving Dad of Kathryn, Jacqui & John. Adored Poppy Chris of Lara, Marissa & Asha. A dear Brother of Jennifer & Glenn(dec). Aged 65 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Chris will be celebrated in the Uniting Church, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 26th February 2019 commencing at 2pm. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 25, 2019