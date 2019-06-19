|
|
Dunn, Dr. Bob Robert Harper Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June, 2019. at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, Late of Newport Crescent, Port Macquarie Dearly beloved Father of Lynda , Tony, Jackie and Nathan, Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their Families Fond Brother of Barbara, and special Friend of Dawn. Aged 89 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Dr. Bob's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By special request no flowers.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 19, 2019