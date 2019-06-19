Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Bob Robert Harper DUNN

Notice Condolences

Dr. Bob Robert Harper DUNN Notice
Dunn, Dr. Bob Robert Harper Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June, 2019. at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, Late of Newport Crescent, Port Macquarie Dearly beloved Father of Lynda , Tony, Jackie and Nathan, Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their Families Fond Brother of Barbara, and special Friend of Dawn. Aged 89 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Dr. Bob's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st June, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. By special request no flowers.
Published in Port Macquarie News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.