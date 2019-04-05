|
Clark Betty June Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 3rd April, 2019. Late Hamlyn Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Alan (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Ian and Sandra, Colin and Pippa, Adored Nan and Great Nan to their Families. Aged 92 Years A Celebration of Betty's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 10th April, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of floral tributes donations may be made towards Rural Home Nursing Service Wauchope in Betty's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 5, 2019