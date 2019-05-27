|
Chambers Anthony John (Tony) Passed away on Thursday 9 th May, 2019. Late of Allambie Place, Port Macquarie. Dearly Loved Father of Emma, Zoe, Lee, Max, Gracel, Sarah, Sophia and Adored Grandfather to their Families. Aged 59 Years A Thanksgiving Service of Tony's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 30th May 2019 commencing at 11.30pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 27, 2019