|
|
Rudduck Andrew William Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th February, 2019 Late of Umina Beach and formerly of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Son of Barry (deceased) and Dorothy, much loved Father of Amy, Heidi and Caitlin and Grandfather to their Families, Fond Brother and Brother in law of Paul, Mark and Paula, Janelle and Andy and Uncle to their Families. Aged 51 Years A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 20th February, 2019 commencing at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Mental Health in Andrew's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the Service. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 15, 2019