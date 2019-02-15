Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew RUDDUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew William RUDDUCK

Notice Condolences

Andrew William RUDDUCK Notice
Rudduck Andrew William Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th February, 2019 Late of Umina Beach and formerly of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Son of Barry (deceased) and Dorothy, much loved Father of Amy, Heidi and Caitlin and Grandfather to their Families, Fond Brother and Brother in law of Paul, Mark and Paula, Janelle and Andy and Uncle to their Families. Aged 51 Years A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 20th February, 2019 commencing at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to the Mental Health in Andrew's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the Service. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.